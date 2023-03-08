NIU awarded $5.1M federal grant to launch school psychology program for area public schools

NIU Psychology Professors (left to right) Michelle Demaray, Julia Ogg and Christine Malecki are co-directing Northern Illinois University's new Preparing Educators as School Psychologists in Northern Illinois program, funded by a $5M federal grant. (Photo provided by NIU) (Provided by Northern Illinois University)

“Our students are really struggling with anxiety, so school psychs can look at data, patterns, do analyses to find some of those patterns and identify ‘This is a need we have that we should address school wide.’”

— Christine Malecki, NIU psychology professor