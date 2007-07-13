Police report for Wauconda: July 13, 2007

Wauconda

DUI

Heidi S. Fish, 51, 7508 Johnson Road, Hebron, driving under the influence, driving without insurance, improper parking, June 5.

Cirilo Sanchez, 53, 119 S. Maple St., Wauconda, driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving without insurance, driving without seat belt, driving without valid license, June 10.

Florencio M. Tiatenchi, 48, 1017 Highland Ave., Wauconda, driving under the influence, improper lane use, open transportation of alcohol, June 9.

In-state warrant

Allen E. Issleb, 38, 915 Peninsula Drive, Wauconda, five counts of in-state warrant, felony driving with revoked license, June 6.

Criminal damage to property

Mark E. Richards, 39, 125 Roosevelt Ave., Wauconda, criminal damage to property, driving with a suspended license, June 7.

Possession of marijuana

Adrian J. Espinosa, 22, 10603 Drumond Ave., Melrose Park, possession of marijuana, driving without insurance, speeding, June 8.

Underage possession of alcohol

Tyler M. Voss, 18, 2606 Indian Trial, McHenry, underage possession of alcohol, attempted obstruction of justice, June 10.

Mallory M. Magisen, 18, 2437 Highwood Road, McHenry, underage possession of alcohol, driving without insurance, transportation of open alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted obstruction of justice, June 10.

Ashley M. Rzepka, 19, 912 Wood St., McHenry, underage possession of alcohol, attempted obstruction of justice, June 10.

Megan L. Schilaci, 19, 2606 Elmoak Lane, McHenry, underage possession of alcohol, attempted obstruction of justice, June 10.

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Melissa M. Rzepka, 17, 912 Wood St., McHenry, obstructing justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, June 10.

Possession of marijuana

Luis R. Garcia, 29, 121 W. Church St., Wauconda, driving with suspended license, possession of marijuana, one red taillight, June 4.