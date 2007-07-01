Police Beat for Island Lake, Johnsburg, Wauconda: July 1, 2007

Island Lake

Accidents

Report of an accident on private property, 200 block Route 176, May 22.

Report of an accident with property damage, Greenleaf Avenue and Route 176, May 22.

Report of an accident with property damage, 200 block of Route 176, May 23.

Report of an accident with property damage, Route 176 and Newport Court, May 23.

Criminal damage to property

Report of criminal damage to property, 300 block Northern Court, May 24.

Speeding

Adrian Prima, 20, 545 Gillings Drive, No. 4, Gurnee, speeding, driving without a valid license, failure to wear seat belts, May 27.

Theft

Items valued at more than $300 reported stolen, May 27.

Johnsburg

Suspended license

Michael Allen Maki, 24, Burlington, Wis., driving with suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, May 23.

Uninsured vehicle

Gustavo Gonzales, 19, 902 Oeffling St., Johnsburg, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance and speeding, May 20.

Wauconda

Reckless driving

Report of reckless driving, Routes 12 and 176, May 27.

Loud noise reports

Report of loud noise, 100 block Parkview Lane, May 27.

Report of loud noise, 100 block North Avenue, May 24.

Report of a loud party, 100 block East Mill Street, May 25.

Report of loud music, George and Daniel streets, May 19.

Getting a disc back

Report of youths climbing on a church roof, May 27. The youths were retrieving a Frisbee.

Intoxicated pedestrian

Report of an intoxicated person in the street, Maple Avenue, May 27.

Furniture in water

Report of a large piece of furniture off the shore of Bangs Lake, May 26.

Thefts

Resident reported that a Rolex, passport and a TV were taken from her residence, 200 block Glacier Way, May 26.

DUI reported

Report of a driver under the influence, Route 12 and Case Road, May 25.

Ride given

Police gave a ride home to an intoxicated pedestrian, Route 176 and Thomas Court, May 24.

Trespassing

Report of two juveniles after hours at Wauconda High School property, 555 N. Main St., May 24.

Reckless driving

Report of reckless driving involving two vehicles, Route 12 at Lakeshore Drive, May 24.

Speeding

Report from Round Lake police that a motorcycle was speeding in excess of 100 mph, May 23.

Theft

Report of a lost or stolen cell phone at Lagoon Park, 600 block Laurel Avenue, May 20.

Road damaged

Report of heavy road damage near a construction area, Liberty and Main streets, May 22. Wauconda Public Works was informed.

No skateboarding

Report of youths were skateboarding behind a business, Route 176, May 22.

Assist other agency

Report of heavy smoke north of Gilmer Road near Liberty Lakes Boulevard, May 27. Sheriff’s Department informed.

Suspicious vehicle

Report of suspicious vehicle parked in residential driveway, 900 block Jackson Avenue, May 27.

Purse stolen

Report of a stolen purse, 300 block north Rand Road, May 27.

Reckless driving

Report of reckless driving and racing, Routes 12 and 176, May 27.

Resisting arrest

Lucio Aguilar, 30, 302 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, battery, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, May 22.

Ronaldo R. Aguilar, 19, 302 E. Liberty St., Wauconda, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, May 22.

Disorderly conduct

Mark E. Handcock, 25, 607 S. Main St., Wauconda, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, May 21.

DUI

Mark A. Davis, 39, 5119 Shore Drive, McHenry, driving under the influence , driving with a revoked license revoked, driving without taillights, transportation of open alcohol, May 21.

Richard L. Culver, 43, 26683 N. Main St., Wauconda, driving under the influence, improper lane use, May 18.

Speeding

Emilio Posadas, 42, 3075 Caryn Lane B5, Waukegan, driving without a valid license, speeding, May 23.