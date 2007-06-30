Police beat for Gurnee, Grayslake: June 30, 2007

Gurnee

Revoked license

Luis Rosales, 23, 2013 Lloyd Ave., Waukegan, driving while license revoked, driving while registration suspended, May 18.

Suspended license

Wesley Jakob, 20, 69 W. Brighton, Kankakee, driving while license suspended, May 19.

Warrant

Joanna Smith, 18, 299 W. Arden Lane, Round Lake, in-state warrant, May 19.

Retail theft

Miguel Hinojosa, 26, 214 N. 1st St., Monmouth, retail theft, May 19.

Stephanie Gravedoni, 23, 1820 N. Delany Road, Gurnee, retail theft, May 19.

DUI

Joel Tronnier, 25, 5405 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha, Wis., driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a BAC of more than 0.08, improper lane use – wrong way, May 19.

Eduardo Aguilar, 29, 8429 W. Morgan Ave., Milwaukee, driving under the influence, improper lane use, driving while license revoked, May 19.

Luis Rosales, 24, 36233 N. Grandwood Drive, Gurnee, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, May 19.

Justin Laird, 44, 1680 Belle Haven Drive, Grayslake, driving under the influence, disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license suspended, May 19.

No license

Alicia Ochoa, 39, 1108 Lincoln, North Chicago, no valid driver's license, no insurance, May 19.

Theft

Tony Griffin, 19, 702 Barret Court, North Chicago, theft of less than $300, May 19.

Grayslake

Retail theft

A 16-year-old juvenile, retail theft, unlawful possession of alcohol, May 18.

Possession

Nicholas Coles, 18, 135 Oaklane Drive, Lake Villa, illegal possession of steroids, illegal consumption of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, May 18.

Illegal consumption

Joseph Pontillo, 19, 170 White Pine Lane, Lake Villa, illegal consumption of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, May 18.

Revoked license

Solomon McGee, 27, 2029 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, May 19.

Kristofer C. McIntire-Hammond, 18, 1415 Walnut Drive, Round Lake, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, May 16.