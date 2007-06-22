Police beat for Wauconda, Fox Lake, Island Lake, Johnsburg, Antioch: June 22, 2007

Wauconda

No valid license

Sandra Monfil, 36, 1125 Larkdale Row, Wauconda, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance, speeding, May 17.

DUI

George F. Flanagan, 39, 2831 Fieldbrook Ave., Wauconda, driving under the influence, disobeying a stop sign, May 20.

Christopher J. Nelson, 25, 1150 Brown St., Wauconda, driving under the influence, improper lighting, May 19.

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Philip D. Trevisan, 28, 9214 Vine Ave., Wonder Lake, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, May 19.

DUI

Suzanne M. Groff, 27, 1848 Pine Meadow Court, Gurnee, driving under the influence, driving without proof of insurance, improper lane use, May 19.

In-state warrant.

Jeremy R. Salinas, 19, 26683 N. Main St., Wauconda, in-state warrant, May 18.

Fox Lake

Public intoxication

Stanley J. Kopa. 51, homeless, public intoxication, May 16.

Vehicle damage

Police responded to a report that someone had stolen a satellite antenna from a vehicle and that a mirror had been broken, May 18.

Criminal trespass

Lori A. Burnett, 45, homeless, criminal trespass, 100 block Nippersink Blvd., May 18.

Island Lake

Theft

Police responded to a report of theft from a vehicle, 2700 block Route 176, May 16.

Criminal damage

Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property, 600 block Route 176, May 16.

Accidents

Police responded to a report of an accident with property damage, 500 block Newport Court, May 17.

Police responded to a report of an accident with property damage, 800 block Newport Court, May 17.

Police received a report of an accident with property damage, 500 block Newport Court, May 19.

Damage to property

Police received a report of criminal damage to property, 800 block Plymouth Lane, May 17.

Theft

Police received a report of a theft of an item at the 100 block Route 176, May 17.

Possession of stolen property

Amanda M. Knight, 21, 753 Brittany Way, Island Lake, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic syringe, May 18.

Speeding

Harry F. McCabe, 57, 722 Wood Creek Court, Island Lake, speeding, transportation of open liquor and driving under the influence, May 18.

Theft of gasoline

Police received a report of theft of gasoline, 200 block Route 176, May 19.

Property damage

Police received a report of criminal damage to property, 4000 block Beech Street, May 20.

Police received a report of criminal damage to property, 200 block Route 176, May 19.

DUI

Romaldo Carachure, 24, 565 Darlington Drive, Crystal Lake, improper lighting, improper lane use, driving with suspended or revoked license, driving without proof of insurance, driving under the influence of alcohol, transportation of open liquor, May 20.

Harassment

Police received a report of harassment, 3200 block Hale Lane, May 20.

Johnsburg

DUI

Bryan P. Pallock, 28, 3912 Barreville Road, Crystal Lake, driving under the influence, driving without a registration plate light, driving in the wrong lane, speeding, May 15.

Domestic battery

Jemma J. Weiland, 59, 1413 W. Lakeview St., Johnsburg, domestic battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, May 16.

ANTIOCH

DUI

Robert J. Vedder, 55, 500 block Redwing Avenue, Round Lake Beach, driving under the influence, improper lane use, illegal transportation of alcohol, May 18.

Theodore S. Eisen, 27, 23000 block of Margate Terrace, Antioch, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, May 14.

Possession

Kathleen A. McGovern, 42, 200 block of Joanna Court, Antioch, possession of drug equipment, May 16.

Disorderly conduct

Randy M. Ultsch, 26, 40000 block North West Shore Drive, Antioch, May 14.

Thomas A. Haynes Jr., 28, 200 block East Liberty Street, Wauconda, May 16.

Melissa J. Deering, 19, 6300 block of Wooster Lake Avenue Ingleside, May 16.

Suspended license

Leon J. Booth, 52, 300 block of Park Ave., Antioch, driving with a suspended license, driving with improper lighting, driving with an obstructed windshield, May 16.

Theft

Amy M. Keel, 24, 37000 block of Route 59, Lake Villa, May 21.