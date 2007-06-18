Police beat for Fox Lake, Island Lake, Johnsburg, Wauconda: June 18, 2007

Fox Lake

Disorderly conduct

Kevin M. Gatscket, 43, 507 Lincoln Ave., Apt. 102, Ingleside, disorderly conduct, May 11.

Theft

Police received a report that electronic items, a motorcycle and a camper were stolen, May 10.

Property damage

Police received a report of a damaged limo parked at a Fox Lake business, May 13.

Island Lake

Accidents

Police received a report of a property-damage accident, 3500 block Darrell Road, May 9.

Police received a report of a property-damage accident, Newport Court at Route 176, May 10.

Police received a report of a property-damage accident, 4400 block Darrell Road, May 11.

Police received a report of a property-damage accident, at State Road and Woodlawn Drive, May 11.

Police received a report of a property-damage accident, Route 176 and Darrell Road, May 13.

Domestic battery

Michael F. Lenti, 47, 115 Janet Drive, Apt. 1., Island Lake, domestic battery, May 14.

Harassment by phone

Police received a report of a harassment by phone, 700 block Nantucket Way, May 14.

Theft of gasoline

Police received a report of theft of gasoline, 200 block East State Road, May 9.

Theft

Police received a report of a theft of property valued at more than $300, May 9.

Johnsburg

DUI

Rosendo Diaz-Tejeda, 20, 601 Lillian St., No. 13, McHenry, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, driving without proof of insurance, improper lane use, May 6.

Scott M. Kellog, 24, 506 Westshore St., McHenry, driving under the influence, unlawful number of passengers, possession of drug paraphernalia, May 12.

Christopher J. Walaszek, 32, 1108 Park Lane, Spring Grove, felony driving under the influence, McHenry County, May 13.

Wauconda

Noise complaint

Police received a report of loud music, 800 block Edgewater Parkway, May 13.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a band playing too loud, Liberty Lakes, May 13.

Police received a report of loud music near Wauconda High School, May 10.

Illegal skateboarding

Police told several youths not to skateboard at Wauconda Grade School, 225 Osage St., May 11.

Reckless driving

Police were told of a driver squealing tires and almost hitting a gas pump at a gas station, May 10.

Illegal dumping

Park District officials told police of several buckets with an unknown substance found on park property, May 10.

Theft

A business working at the construction site at Wauconda High School reported to police the theft of an item that was valued at more than $300, May 8.

Possession of fake ID

Carlton Pitts, 34, 1631 S. 18th Ave., Maywood, possession of fraudulent ID, possession of stolen property, May 4.

Suspended license

Shelly J. Meyers, 22, 490 Mc-Henry St., Burlington, Wis., driving with suspended license, May 8.

In-state warrant

Kevin A. Meyers, 23, 490 McHenry St., Burlington, Wis., outstanding warrant, May 8.

Aggravated battery

Jeffrey A. Mylander, 30, 1901 Apache, No. 270, Tempe, Ariz., and Michael J. Mylander, 36, of 1340 Beach St., Crystal Lake, aggravated battery and mob action, May 8.

Battery

Rigoberto Cabaral-Garcia, 20, 650 Liberty St., No. 302, Wauconda, battery, disorderly conduct, May 7.

No valid license

Oscar Martinez-Maldonado, 21, 27 Devonshire Circle, Elgin, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance, speeding, May 9.

Adrian Guzman, 30, 111 Mayfield Drive, Streamwood, driving without a valid license, expired registration, speeding, May 9.

In-state warrant

Jose Noriego, 21, 27 Devonshire Circle, Elgin, in-state warrant, May 9.