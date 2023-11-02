Sheriff’s office awarded traffic enforcement grant

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a federal fiscal 2024 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts.

The STEP program focuses on high-visibility enforcement and strategies aimed at saving lives and preventing injuries by reducing traffic crashes.

During the STEP grant year, which runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2024, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct additional enforcement efforts to supplement mandatory and optional campaign enforcement dates scheduled during some of the deadliest times of the year.

The supplemental efforts will focus on the leading contributory causes of crashes: speeding, impaired driving, electronic device use, failure to yield and disobeying traffic control signals, as well as occupant restraint violations.

The STEP grant is funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.