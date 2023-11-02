November 02, 2023
Shaw Local
Coffee Launch Party planned at Lambs Farm

Nonprofit worked with Swiss Mountain Coffee in Zion to create special roast coffee blend

Lambs Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives is celebrating its new coffee program at an official Coffee Launch Party from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Magnolia Cafe & Bakery.

Lambs Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives is celebrating its new coffee program at an official Coffee Launch Party from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Magnolia Cafe & Bakery. (Photo provided by Lambs Farm)

LIBERTYVILLE – Lambs Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives, is celebrating its new coffee program at a Coffee Launch Party from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Magnolia Cafe & Bakery.

Lambs Farm has partnered with Swiss Mountain Coffee in Zion to create a whole bean medium dark roast coffee blend.

The new venture has allowed participants to learn new skills. While working together as a team, they weigh, package, seal and label each bag. If customers do not have a grinder at home, participants have learned how to grind the coffee free of charge.

Guests who attend the Coffee Launch Party will enjoy the choice of a free hot cup of coffee, a salted caramel cold brew or pumpkin iced coffee. Additional drinks range from $3 to $5. Lambs Farm also will have its new coffee ice cream flavor and other coffee assortments available to buy.

