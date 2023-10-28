Contractors invited to bid on library’s project

LINDENHURST -- Bid packets for the first phase of Lake Villa District Library’s Outdoor Space Plan will be available Oct. 30.

Interested parties should contact library director Mick Jacobsen at 847-265-5100 or mjacobsen@lvdl.org for details.

“We’re looking for the lowest responsible bid and hope to award the project some time in December,” Jacobsen said in a news release.

This will be the first project of the library’s outdoor space plan and includes enhancing the hospitality and function of the main entrance area with the addition of seating and shaded areas.

Jacobsen anticipates the project will be completed in June 2024.