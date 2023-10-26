Thrills, chills and charity on tap at McHenry Outdoor Theater

LAKEMOOR – Spooky movies for kids and adults and a trunk-or-treat with costume and pumpkin-decorating contests are scheduled for Oct. 27-29 at the McHenry Outdoor Theater.

The Halloween weekend festivities also will have opportunities to benefit several Woodstock families recently displaced because of an Oct. 9 gas leak and explosion that leveled one home, burned another and rendered at least two others uninhabitable.

”I plan to give 40% of my concession sales that weekend for direct assistance to those families,” said Scott Dehn, owner of the theater at 1510 Chapel Hill Road in Lakemoor. “I felt so bad after seeing footage of the devastation there. It’s a miracle no one was hurt. This is something I want to do to help as they all work to recover from this.”

Dehn said he also plans to have donation buckets at the ticket gate and the Bremer Team Tap House and Snack Bar for anyone who wishes to donate to the Woodstock families’ rebuilding fund.

Movies on Friday through Sunday will be the 1995 family film “Casper” featuring Christina Ricci and Bill Pullman, followed by new release “The Exorcist: Believer,” starring Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn and Olivia O’Neill. Gates open at 6 p.m. Movies start at dark.

The trunk-or-treat, featuring goody bags, prizes and live music, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. The event is sponsored by The Bremer Team - Keller Williams Success Realty in collaboration with other area businesses. Admission is free.

Bring your costumed youngsters for treats. Age-category prizes will be given for best costumes. Prizes include carload passes good for this year, as well as some for 2024. The 2023 season has been extended through Dec. 16. The theater is open Friday and Saturday evenings only. There is a special added showing Sunday, Oct. 29.

Children attending the trunk-or-treat are invited to bring their decorated pumpkins for more prize opportunities, Dehn said.

”The Bremer Team and the McHenry Outdoor gave away 600 pumpkins on Oct. 14,” Dehn said. “Kids were encouraged to decorate them and bring them to the trunk-or-treat on Oct. 29 for judging and prizes. We look forward to seeing all of their creativity on display.”

Admission to the McHenry Outdoor Theater is $14 for an adult and $8 for children ages 3 to 11 as well as military personnel and seniors 60 and older. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. Premier parking (front two rows) is $14 a vehicle. Season passes bought this year remain valid through mid-December.

For more information, go to goldenagecinemas.com.