Hawthorn to host Halloween Spooktacular

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn, a shopping center in Vernon Hills, invites families to two family-friendly Halloween events: Spooktacular on Oct. 28 and an in-center Trick-or-Treat Event with a Puppy Paw-Rade on Oct. 31.

Halloween Spooktacular

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 on the lower level near Center Park. There will be a 45-minute magic show by Magic Dave that will include the levitation of an audience member, as well as face painting and balloon twisting, an inflatable bounce house, pumpkin decorating, cookie decorating and a costume contest.

Cost is $5 a child. Children younger than 2 are free. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/684919531757.

Each child will receive a “spooky basket,” a pumpkin to decorate and access to all activities.

A portion of the proceeds from the event’s ticket sales will support Orphans of the Storm, a local animal rescue organization.

Trick-or-Treat Event with a Puppy Paw-Rade

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31, families are invited to attend Hawthorn’s fun-filled trick-or-treating event. Children are invited to wear costumes and trick-or-treat at participating retailers throughout the center (while supplies last).

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Costume accessories resembling weapons are not permitted inside the shopping center.

After the Trick-or-Treat Event, Hawthorn, along with Orphans of the Storm, will host a Puppy Paw-Rade from 1 to 1:30 p.m. starting at the southwest entrance to the center (near Maggiano’s), looping around Center Park and ending in the Macy’s court. During the Puppy Paw-Rade, Orphans of the Storm will hold a parade of adoptable dogs and puppies, giving families visiting the center for trick-or-treating the opportunity to meet and interact with canine companions in need of new homes.

The community is invited to bring well-mannered, leashed and costumed dogs to join the parade. Dogs must remain on leashes and in the common areas of the center only during the parade.

To learn more, visit https://www.visithawthorn.com/events.