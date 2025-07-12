Grayslake man, 27, dies in motorcycle crash near Gurnee

GURNEE -- Lake County Sheriff’s traffic crash investigators are investigating a morning fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred in unincorporated Gurnee, police said.

About 6:20 a.m. July 12, deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries on Route 45 north of Dada Drive, unincorporated Gurnee, and found a motorcycle had been involved in a crash with a vehicle, according to a news release.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 27-year-old Grayslake man, was traveling north on Route 45. A witness reported the driver of the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash, at one point temporarily losing control on the wet pavement, before regaining control, according to the release.

After regaining control, the driver of the motorcycle continued north, past Dada Drive, but failed to properly negotiate a curve in the roadway. The motorcycle crossed into the southbound lane of traffic and struck a southbound 2005 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 69-year-old Lake Villa man, police said.

The motorcyclist was thrown and suffered critical injuries, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted life-saving measures and applied a tourniquet to the motorcyclist. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.