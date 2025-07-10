July 10, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsThe SceneThe First Hundred Miles

Antioch library plans events, displays on Vietnam War

Efforts in celebration of The Wall That Heals coming to town

By Shaw Local News Network

ANTIOCH – In conjunction with a visit by The Wall That Heals – a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Post 748 – the Antioch Public Library District will host a series of educational and commemorative events and displays designed to deepen public understanding of the Vietnam War era and those who served.

The library will host the following free events:

July 16-20: Local veterans exhibit: Short film of local veterans’ stories and Vietnam War artifacts

July 17-31: Antioch VFW’s Vietnam exhibit on loan

July 18 and 19: Amateur radio special events station with the American Radio Relay League and the Wisconsin Illinois Radio Enthusiasts

July 18 and 19: Military vehicle exhibit in the patron parking lot

Through July 31: Vietnam War soundtrack interactive display in the Teen Center

Through July 31: Vietnamese cultural display in the Children’s Department

On July 18 and 19, patrons who visit all of the exhibits at the library will receive free refreshment coupons redeemable on-site so that visitors can engage with the full experience and enjoy a treat as they reflect and learn.

AntiochLibrary
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois