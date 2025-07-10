Antioch library plans events, displays on Vietnam War

ANTIOCH – In conjunction with a visit by The Wall That Heals – a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Post 748 – the Antioch Public Library District will host a series of educational and commemorative events and displays designed to deepen public understanding of the Vietnam War era and those who served.

The library will host the following free events:

July 16-20: Local veterans exhibit: Short film of local veterans’ stories and Vietnam War artifacts

July 17-31: Antioch VFW’s Vietnam exhibit on loan

July 18 and 19: Amateur radio special events station with the American Radio Relay League and the Wisconsin Illinois Radio Enthusiasts

July 18 and 19: Military vehicle exhibit in the patron parking lot

Through July 31: Vietnam War soundtrack interactive display in the Teen Center

Through July 31: Vietnamese cultural display in the Children’s Department

On July 18 and 19, patrons who visit all of the exhibits at the library will receive free refreshment coupons redeemable on-site so that visitors can engage with the full experience and enjoy a treat as they reflect and learn.