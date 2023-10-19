October 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsReaders Choice / Best Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Witchy Thrills & Chills brings spooky fun to Lindenhurst

Original Haunted Trail & Bonfire transforms into indoor event to keep Halloween hijinks flowing

By Shaw Local News Network
Aubrey Carey, 10, of Round Lake blows her whistle dressed as a haunted soccer field during Witchy Thrills & Chills at the Lindenhurst Park District Lippert Community Center on October 14th in Lindenhurst. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

Aubrey Carey, 10, of Round Lake blows her whistle dressed as a haunted soccer field during Witchy Thrills & Chills at the Lindenhurst Park District Lippert Community Center on Oct. 14 in Lindenhurst. (Candace H.Johnson)

LINDENHURST – What started as a Haunted Trail & Bonfire took an unexpected turn when the forecast called for days of rain.

So the Witchy Thrills & Chills event was born.

The event, put on by the Lindenhurst Park District and sponsored by Raymond Chevrolet and Kia, proved to be fun and spooky.

Those who came out Oct. 14 to the Lippert Community Center were treated to games, face painting, taffy apples, popcorn and mini doughnuts.

Adding to the fun was a costume contest and performances by a magician, a balloon artist and a juggler.

Image 1 of 15
Caleb Schaffer, 8, of Antioch and his twin brother, Bryden, have fun sitting next to a skeleton on display while wearing their own costumes during Witchy Thrills & Chills at the Lindenhurst Park District Lippert Community Center on October 14th in Lindenhurst. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

Caleb Schaffer, 8, of Antioch and his twin brother, Bryden, have fun sitting next to a skeleton on display while wearing their own costumes during Witchy Thrills & Chills at the Lindenhurst Park District Lippert Community Center on October 14th in Lindenhurst. Photo by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network (Candace H.Johnson)

LindenhurstLindenhurst Park DistrictHalloween
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois