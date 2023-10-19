Witchy Thrills & Chills brings spooky fun to Lindenhurst

LINDENHURST – What started as a Haunted Trail & Bonfire took an unexpected turn when the forecast called for days of rain.

So the Witchy Thrills & Chills event was born.

The event, put on by the Lindenhurst Park District and sponsored by Raymond Chevrolet and Kia, proved to be fun and spooky.

Those who came out Oct. 14 to the Lippert Community Center were treated to games, face painting, taffy apples, popcorn and mini doughnuts.

Adding to the fun was a costume contest and performances by a magician, a balloon artist and a juggler.