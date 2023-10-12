October 12, 2023
Realm of Terror returns for another spooky season

Award-winning venue adds gift shop, local food trucks, carnival games

Stevie Calabrese, makeup artist, watches Samuel Howard, both of Round Lake Beach get into character before visitors arrive at the Realm of Terror Haunted House in Round Lake Beach.

ROUND LAKE BEACH – The award-winning Realm of Terror has returned for the 2023 season.

“We’re ready to be back for spooky season and provide world-class Halloween entertainment of all varieties to Chicagoland,” Realm of Terror owner and operator Steve Kristof said in a news release.

Top-rated in Illinois and nationwide, Realm of Terror welcomes daring guests to a whole new level of fright.

“With new rooms, updated decor and redesigned effects, we’ve enhanced the scares all around for guests,” Kristof said. “Following the next chapter in our story, the house itself is alive, hungry for its next victim – you. Navigating its halls, you will encounter the terrifying inhabitants of the house not from this Realm.”

In addition to the main attraction, the venue offers a virtual queue line and interactive experiences for patrons to enjoy while they wait, including a new gift shop, larger haunt bar, local food trucks, horror-themed carnival games and a mini escape room.

Dates and hours vary. For more information and tickets, visit RealmofTerror.com.

