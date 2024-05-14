Woman in critical after crash near Antioch

ANTIOCH -- Lake County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a 76-year-old Rockford woman.

About 3:10 p.m. May 12, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Route 173 west of Wells Lane, an unincorporated area near Antioch, for a single-vehicle traffic crash, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies found the sole occupant of the vehicle unconscious and experiencing labored breathing. The woman was taken via ambulance to an area hospital, where she was in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation shows the woman was driving a 2000 Buick Century east on Route 173. As she was driving, her vehicle left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The damage to the Buick was not substantial, and it is possible the driver suffered from a medical episode before crashing, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.