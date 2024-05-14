Grayslake area man dies in house fire

GRAYSLAKE -- A 44-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a house fire over the weekend near Grayslake, authorities said.

About 12:40 a.m. May 12, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a structure fire in the 17800 block of West Winnebago Drive, in an unincorporated area near Grayslake, according to a news release.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they spoke to the 63-year-old homeowner, who had made it out of the fire. She advised that her son, a 44-year-old man, was still inside and he was trying to get out of the home, but he had not yet made it out.

Sheriff’s deputies tried to make entry into the home to find the man; however, the smoke was too heavy, and they were unable to enter. Shortly after, Gurnee firefighters arrived and were able to make entry into the home with their protective gear. They located the man and found taht he was not conscious and not breathing. Lifesaving measures were started, and the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the hospital.

The man has been identified as 44-year-old Thomas Morley, of Grayslake. On May 13, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morley’s death is consistent with inhalation of products of combustion as a result of the fire. Toxicology testing, including carbon monoxide testing, is pending.

Although preliminary indications show the fire does not appear suspicious, the cause remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives, local fire officials, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.