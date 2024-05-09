Cristo Rey St. Martin unveils new soccer field

WAUKEGAN – Cristo Rey St. Martin College Prep hosted a Soccer Field Dedication Ceremony on May 4 to honor the late Zach Perry for whom the field is named.

Perry was a member of a family of prominent supporters of Cristo Rey St. Martin. The family funded a significant portion of the field’s construction cost. Perry was an avid soccer fan who passed away in his early 30s from leukemia. To keep his memory and love of soccer alive, the Perry Family Charitable Foundation requested the field be built and named in Zach’s honor.

The field has the same artificial turf used by the MLS Chicago Fire for its playing surface. The bleachers can hold more than 390 people and there is plenty of surrounding space for more spectators.

Members of the Perry family spoke at the event, along with Cristo Rey St. Martin President Preston Kendall and Rev. Steve Katsouro, a friend of the Perry family.