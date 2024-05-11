Lake Zurich man charged with having videos, images of child sexual abuse

WAUKEGAN -- A Lake Zurich man remains behind bars after his arrest May 7 in connection with having dozens of videos and images of child sexual abuse. Lake County prosecutors also argued successfully to have him detained while awaiting trial.

Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested a Lake Zurich man after locating dozens of videos and images of child sexual abuse during a search warrant May 7, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s detectives conducted an investigation after receiving a tip that child pornography was being downloaded at a residence in the 0-100 block of Terrace Lane, Lake Zurich. After obtaining enough information, sheriff’s detectives applied for and obtained a search warrant for the home, police said.

On May 7, detectives, members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team, and members of the Illinois Attorney General’s Cybercrime Unit conducted the search warrant at the residence. As they searched the home, they located Jared R. Honegger, 24, in his bedroom watching a child sexual abuse video, of a child under the age of 10. Honegger was arrested and taken to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Digital Forensic Examiners with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office conducted an analysis on Honegger’s cellphone, where they located more than 90 images and videos of child sexual abuse, with many of the children being under the age of 13, according to the release.

After reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved five counts of possession of child pornography (Class 2 felonies) against Honegger.

During the detention hearing, the Lake County State’s Attorney prosecutors argued that Honegger’s pretrial release would pose a real and present threat to the community because the videos and images found in Honegger’s phone are a form of violence, sexual in nature.

They further argued that Pre-Trial Bond Services does not have the ability to engage in 24-hour surveillance of Honegger’s home and would not be able ensure Honegger wouldn’t continue downloading and disseminating child sexual images and videos if he had pretrial release.

Since September 2023, individuals who are charged with possessing or creating child pornography are no longer eligible to use cash to post bond in order to obtain pre-rial release. The SAFE-T Act prevents violent offenders and sex offenders from being able to post cash bond if a judge determines they are dangerous to the community.

Honegger’s next court hearing is scheduled for May 28 at 1:30 p.m. for preliminary hearing.