Police: Round Lake Beach man beat family member, hit police K-9

ROUND LAKE BEACH – A Round Lake Beach man has been charged with aggravated domestic battery and striking a police dog, stemming from incident early Saturday.

About 5:50 a.m. Oct. 7, Round Lake Beach Police requested the assistance of a Lake County Sheriff’s Office Canine Team to search for a man wanted in an aggravated domestic battery, according to a news release.

Earlier in the morning, Sanjuan Reyes, 36, of the 900 block of Bugle Court, Round Lake Beach, drove to a relative’s home in Joliet. Reyes was covered in blood and intoxicated, police said. He left the Joliet home shortly after arriving, and his family became concerned that he may have killed a family member he lives with in Round Lake Beach. The family called Joliet Police Department, who notified the Round Lake Beach Police Department.

Round Lake Beach Police responded to Reyes’ residence but did not find anyone, police said.

They developed information that Reyes might have been in the area of Route 83 and Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach. When they arrived, they found Reyes’ vehicle in a parking lot, which had a significant amount of blood inside it. It was then learned that Reyes allegedly had battered the family member he lives with, at a location in Waukegan, before driving to Joliet, police said.

The victim, a 39-year-old woman, suffered several injuries in the battery, including broken bones. She was admitted to an area hospital, police said.

Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Dax responded to the scene and conducted a track. Dax tracked about a half-mile and located Reyes hiding in a thick bush line in the area of Route 83 and Rollins Road. Reyes refused to surrender, and K-9 Dax bit him, police said. Reyes struck K-9 Dax during the arrest; however, Dax was uninjured.

Reyes was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; two counts of domestic battery, Class 4 felonies; striking a police animal, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

As per protocol, Dax was evaluated by his veterinarian.

Reyes appeared in First Appearance Court, where a Lake County Judge ordered him held for a Detention Hearing.