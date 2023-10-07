‘Bible carts’ to greet athletes and spectators at the Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO -- Spectators will line the route to cheer more than 47,000 runners as they race through 29 Chicago neighborhoods passing iconic architecture and landmarks along the way.

This Sunday, participants from all 50 states and more than 100 countries will be welcomed to the city for one of the top marathons in the world.

During this week’s marathon activities, about 1,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses have been standing by carts at a variety of locations throughout Chicago offering Bible-based literature.

On Oct. 8, an estimated 1.7 million people will be greeted by another welcome party: smiling people at eye-catching carts as part of Jehovah’s Witnesses’ increased outreach for the 45th Chicago Marathon.

One of those friendly faces will be Brian Cousins, who has volunteered at the downtown cart locations for the past three years as part of his ministry with a congregation in Zion.

“The Chicago Marathon is something I always look forward to,” Cousins said. “I make myself available every year because I have enjoyed conversations with people coming from all parts of the world.

“It’s a thrilling experience to work with fellow volunteers in the Chicago area.”

While the Witnesses’ Bible literature carts have become a fixture at transit hubs, outside tourist attractions, and on main streets across the country since 2011 and in Chicago since 2012, special campaigns are often organized for major events like the marathon festivities that draw large crowds.

“Spectators from all around the world will come together to support their family and friends and we are looking forward to making the Bible’s message of a peaceful future available to them,” said Marlon Day, local spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The marathon initiative has had a host of volunteers participate in the cart work in the days leading up to the race. Approximately 1,000 Witnesses will participate on the day of the event across 70 locations throughout downtown Chicago and along the marathon course.

“I am excited to be part of the mobile cart work in Chicago,” said Homewood resident Brandon Macklin, who helped organize the volunteers. “Their presence will impact the community in a positive way, giving them hope for a better life where they will not experience the crime, violence and hatred that we see amongst people today.”

Passersby are welcome to take a free copy of the Watchtower magazine on that topic, request a personal Bible study with the new interactive “Enjoy Life Forever!” course, or just stop and chat.

Macklin hopes all will feel free to approach the carts where literature will be offered in English, Spanish and Chinese. “They can expect a warm smile, a good conversation and an optimistic outlook for the future,” Macklin said.

For more information about Jehovah’s Witnesses, visit jw.org, the organization’s official website, which features content in more than 1,000 languages.