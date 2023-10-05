Volo Bog to host Ghost Stories Plus program

INGLESIDE – Friends of Volo Bog presents “Ghost Stories Plus with Storyteller Megan Wells” from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14.

Stories begin at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children aged 5 and older.

The Volo Bog is a mysterious wetland where trees grow atop a floating moss mat, carnivorous plants devour bugs and poisonous shrubs implore travelers to stay safely on the boardwalk. It is here the evening begins with guided Bog tours. Down another trail lies the Haunted Woods, where goblins and ghoulies await to scare those who dare to wander into the late afternoon shadows under the oaks. In the Visitor Center, participants can find refreshments including doughnuts, taffy apples, hot cocoa and cider for sale by the Friends of Volo Bog.

As darkness descends, the crowd gathers on blankets and lawn chairs in the State Natural Area’s picnic area just over the hill from the bog to hear hair-raising tales from far and near.

The first set is family-friendly with funny tales for adults and children (no one younger than 5 will be admitted). The second set is more adult-oriented. Families with older children (minimum age 10) can stay.

Storyteller Megan Wells is a Volo Bog favorite, returning for her fourth performance since 2008. She is an award-winning and nationally respected professional storyteller who has enthralled audiences for more than 40 years. The extensive experience has allowed Megan to develop a vast repertoire of engaging stories, including traditional tales, multicultural myths, historical retellings and even some personal stories.

Buy tickets online through Friends of Volo Bog or pay upon entry (check or cash only) or email dnr.volobog@illinois.gov or call 815-344-1294. For emails, put Ghost Stories Reservation in subject line, first and last name of driver (no group reservations), phone number, email address and number of adults and children, as well as the age of the youngest child.

The event is sponsored by the Friends of Volo Bog.

Space is limited. A printable parking pass with complete instructions will be emailed to registrants.

Volo Bog State Natural Area is an Illinois Department of Natural Resources site located at 28478 W. Brandenburg Road in Ingleside.