Motorcyclist dies in collision in Round Lake Beach

ROUND LAKE BEACH -- The Lake County Coroner’s Office has identified the 28-year-old motorcyclist who died Oct. 1 in a collision in Round Lake Beach.

At 4:04 p.m. Oct. 1, the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District and Round Lake Beach Police Department responded to the area of Route 83 and Hook Drive in Round Lake Beach for a vehicle crash with injuries, according to a news release.

Officers arrived and found a single vehicle and motorcycle had collided. A 28-year-old Round Lake Beach man was operating the motorcycle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The motorcyclist who died has been identified as 28-year-old Alexis Aguilar-Liberato, of Round Lake Beach.

On Oct. 2, an autopsy was conducted at the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary results indicate that Aguilar-Liberato died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Round Lake Beach Police Department and Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) of Lake County.