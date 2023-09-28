Bonfires & Brews event planned in Gurnee

GURNEE – Bittersweet Golf Club will host the inaugural Bonfire and Brews: A Taste of Gurnee from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 30.

Unwind by the fire and enjoy live music from Matt Meyer at the free event for those 21 and older. Guests will enjoy sampling local food vendors and enjoying drinks, as well as ax throwing, bags and large yard games.

Drinks and food will be available to buy.

Local vendors include Gurnee Donuts, Primo, El Durango Tacos, Bittersweet Golf Club’s Chili Bar, Pips Meadery, Birch Beverages, Top Shelf Arena Bar and Grill, Mr. Pita and Teriyaki Madness.

The event is a partnership between Bittersweet Golf Club, the Gurnee Park District, village of Gurnee, Gurnee Chamber of Commerce and Warren Newport Public Library.

Bittersweet Golf Club is located at 875 Almond Road in Gurnee.

For more information, visit https://www.gurneeparkdistrict.com/events/special-events/47442/bonfire-and-brews-a-taste-of-gurnee.