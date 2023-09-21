September 21, 2023
Shaw Local
United Way hosts Hispanic Heritage Month book drive

Community members, businesses encouraged to open a world of possibilities for young readers

By Shaw Local News Network

GURNEE – United Way of Lake County is hosting a book drive in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Through Oct. 15, community members and local businesses are invited to participate and share the joy of reading with local schoolchildren and be part of the storytelling adventure. Books will be donated to elementary school libraries and will help promote cultural awareness, celebrate diversity and honor Latinx and Hispanic culture.

This year, there are two ways to give: make a monetary donation online or buy books from the curated book list and drop them off. Donations may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday by Oct. 15 at United Way of Lake County, 330 S. Greenleaf St., Gurnee.

For more information, visit LIVEUNITEDlakecounty.org/BOOK.

GurneeNonprofits
