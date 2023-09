LINCOLNSHIRE – The third annual Hire Lake County Job Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, 10 Marriott Drive.

Early access for veterans will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The event and parking are free.

Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Register at https://bit.ly/3pW2SEl

More information is available at the Lake County Job Center’s website, www.lakecountyil.gov/167/Job-Center-of-Lake-County.