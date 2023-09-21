Blue Moon presents paintings by Chicago artist

GRAYSLAKE – Chicago artist Janet Trierweiler will present a collection of 10 mixed media small works at the Blue Moon Gallery in Grayslake this month to kick off the gallery’s fall season.

Trierweiler earned a bachelor’s degree in painting and drawing at The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and then studied interior design at the New York Institute of Interior Design, earning a certificate in feng shui interior design. Her work is in collections worldwide, including Northwestern University, The Illinois Institute of Art and Fifield Companies. Her work has been featured in Voyage Chicago, the Chicago Tribune, Evanston Magazine, Sheridan Road Magazine and Northwestern News.

Trierweiler’s exhibition features 10 color-saturated 8x10 gestural abstract paintings on paper.

The exhibition will be presented to the public at Blue Moon’s opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23 at the gallery, 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake.

Trierweiler’s collection will be on view through Nov. 5.

Last month’s guest artists, Darlene Bock of Lindenhurst and Paul Pinzarrone of Rockford, continue their exhibitions at the Blue Moon Gallery through mid-October. Bock is exhibiting an award-winning collection of archivally framed pastel original paintings in a variety of sizes including lush landscapes, diverse figures and intricate still life compositions.

Pinzarrone is an award-winning digital artist living in northern Illinois. For many years, he was an airbrush artist, working with Plexiglas, bronzing powders and acrylic lacquers. His work has been shown at The Art Institute of Chicago and many national juried shows and has been represented in many collections. He received his bachelor’s degree in painting from the University of Illinois and studied post-graduate at the University of Wisconsin and Northern Illinois University. Pinzarrone brings an exploration of intense color and play into his work, which he considers “an album of snapshots from his window.”

Visitors to the gallery also can experience artwork produced by the gallery’s year-round Collective Artists. Juli Janovicz is presenting watercolor floral paintings with a twist in her “Memory of Flowers” series. Kathleen Heitmann paints bold, bright, vibrant florals and abstracts in oil, acrylic and mixed media featuring textures and mark-making. Kendra Kett creates painted drawings exploring healing and recovery. Michael Litewski is showing collaborative works with Kenosha artist Dean Habegger. John Kirkpatriick’s floral explosion is bursting with dynamic color ready for the fall season.

For more information, call gallery director Kendra Kett at 224-388-7948 or visit www.thebluemoongallery.com