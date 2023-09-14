Improv Playhouse to present ‘Casablanca’ radio-style

LIBERTYVILLE – This year marks a remarkable milestone as Improv Playhouse Theater presents a special radio theater production of the timeless classic “Casablanca” in celebration of both the film’s 80th anniversary and the theater’s 23rd season of delivering performing arts to the community.

The IP Radio Players are set to captivate audiences with not one, but two reenactments of the original scripted broadcasts of “Casablanca.” Merging the essence of both the Screen Guild Players version featuring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman and the Lux Radio script with Alan Ladd and Hedy Lamar, this production promises to bring the iconic tale to life in a way that will transport audiences back to the golden age of radio.

Improv Playhouse founder and director David Brian Stuart takes on the role of Rick. Other notable actors in the ensemble include Mia Hirschel of Lake Zurich (Ilsa), Dan Ness of Palatine (Laslo), Egon Schein of Libertyville (Renault), Adam Mizner of Chicago (various roles) and Ted Rafferty of Schaumburg (various roles). Among the accomplished cast members is Maria Mascari of Waukegan (Libby Collins), the latest addition to the team who brings her extensive theater background and improv training to the table.

Improv Playhouse’s rendition of “Casablanca” goes beyond the performance as it ingeniously incorporates original advertisements from the era, such as Lux Soap, known as “the soap used by Hollywood stars,” along with other historical sponsorships. The radio play is brought to life with actors performing in front of a live audience, skillfully weaving recorded sound effects into the narrative for a truly immersive experience.

For those eager to experience the magic of “Casablanca” in a fresh light, the production promises an enchanting journey that captures the essence of the original film while infusing it with the unique flair of live radio theater. The show also offers the opportunity to indulge in dining and drink specials at a nearby local eatery, enhancing the overall experience.

Performances will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $17.50 for seniors and $10 for students. At the door, the cost is $22.50 for adults, $20 for seniors and $12.50 for students.

For tickets and more information, visit www.improvplayhouse.com or call 847-968-4529.