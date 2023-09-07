North Central College teams up with Lake County Regional Office of Education

NAPERVILLE – North Central College’s School of Education and Health Sciences and the School of Graduate and Professional Studies have launched a new partnership with the Lake County Regional Office of Education to support educators serving in northern Illinois.

The partnership enables North Central to expand its outreach for graduate programs in education and trauma informed practices to Lake County educators. The mission of the Lake County Regional Office of Education is to serve as an advocate for education by providing effective leadership, performing regulatory functions in partnership with the Illinois State Board of Education as directed by the school code of Illinois, coordinating and delivering state and local services, and disseminating information to educators, school districts and the community.

“We value the opportunity to work with North Central and appreciate the college’s commitment to educator preparation,” regional superintendent Michael Karner said in a news release. “We are pleased to be able to share North Central College’s resources with educators throughout the school districts that are a part of the Lake County Regional Office of Education. This partnership will enhance our professional development offerings and will provide a tangible tuition benefit for educators who serve in Lake County ROE school districts.”

“We are so excited to form this partnership so more educators can take advantage of our growing online professional development and rich educator resources,” said Kathleen King, associate professor of education and interim chair of the education department at North Central College. “Expanding our presence in Lake County advances our goal to serve transformative educators across northern Illinois.”

Lake County educators are invited to learn more about North Central College at the Taste of NCC Graduate Programs virtual session from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Sept. 13. Educators interested in attending can obtain the link for the session by contacting Marsha Webster, character initiatives outreach and recruitment coordinator at North Central College, at mbwebster@noctrl.edu or 630-637-5842.