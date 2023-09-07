Happy-go-lucky puppy seeks family to keep up with him

GRAYSLAKE – Weston says, “Happy puppy is how to best describe me. What can I say? I jump up and down with joy because I ended up here. I am totally adorable and super cute. With plenty of energy, some may think that I may even be flying – look at my ears! I am also quite a cuddler and will even climb in your lap. So come out, let’s play a bit and then relax together.”

Weston is about 5 months old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.