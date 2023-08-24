Lambs Farm celebrates autumn with special event

LIBERTYVILLE – Lambs Farm, a nonprofit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives, is celebrating the season with its festive event Fall on the Farm from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17.

The event, held at the Lambs Farm campus, will feature barrel train and drive-a-tractor rides provided by the Lake County Farm Heritage Association, fall crafts, inflatables, a live DJ, games, Farmyard fun and a vendor showcase.

Admission is $15 for children and $8 for adults. Farmyard entry and activities are included in the entry fee.

All proceeds from the event support the men and women of Lambs Farm. Lambs Farm’s mission is helping people with developmental disabilities lead productive, happy lives and connecting with the human spirit in all of us. The nonprofit group strives to maintain exemplary vocational, residential, social and recreational programs and to operate the organization in a manner that will continue to help people grow.

More information and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://lambsfarm.org/events/category/fall-on-the-farm/.