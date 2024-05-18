Gurnee Park District set for GO GURNEE Reboot Event

On May 19, Gurnee Park District invites the community and their leashed dogs to get moving in May with GO GURNEE’s Reboot Event from 1 to 3 p.m. at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave. (Photo provided by the Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE -- On May 19, Gurnee Park District invites the community to get moving in May with GO GURNEE’s Reboot Event from 1 to 3 p.m. at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

Guided GO walks will begin for all GO GURNEE participants at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.

“Since Spring is a time for change and new beginnings, Gurnee Park District wants to once again encourage our community to commit to moving by walking for at least 30 minutes each day,” Gurnee Park District Executive Director Susie Kuruvilla said in a news release.

GO GURNEE’S Reboot: Get Moving in May will include “GO GURNEE” giveaways, including GO GURNEE T-shirts, other swag, as well as free hot dogs and chips to stay fueled for the walk. Gurnee Park District will also share a variety of resources for participants to keep moving, including access to over 20 local parks, and walking paths.

This event is a great way to meet others, join the GO Walking Club, create a walking group, and of course make a commitment to get moving in May.

In addition, Gurnee Park District is proud to continue to partner with Reach Rescue of Mundelein for a variety of GO outreach initiatives. Since 2019, GO and Reach have hosted a variety of pup friendly walks. The Reboot: Get Moving in May is no exception.

Reach Rescue will be in attendance, bringing along adoptable pups. Already have a dog at home? Bring them along for an afternoon of fun. GO giveaways will also be available for our furry friends too. To align with Gurnee Park District ordinance, dogs must always remain on a leash.

Since 2016, GO GURNEE has brought the community together to increase people’s health and well-being through activities, education, and community collaboration.