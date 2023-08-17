Lake County Health Department seeks adult Mental Health First Aid instructors

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Health Department is seeking Adult Mental Health First Aid USA instructors to help fight the stigma surrounding mental health.

Approved applicants must attend the three-day instructor training Nov. 1-3 at the Lake County Health Department in Waukegan.

“Nearly one in five U.S. adults live with mental health illness,” said Sam Johnson, director of behavioral health. “Learning how to properly support those who are experiencing a mental health crisis can improve the health and well-being of our community.”

Approved instructors learn how to teach the Adult Mental Health First Aid course, including the five-step action plan, evidence-supported treatment and self-help strategies. Instructor training normally costs $2,200 a person but is being offered for free to qualified applicants. In exchange, individuals who take the course agree to teach a minimum of three Adult Mental Health First Aid classes in the year after the training to Lake County Health Department approved groups.

To learn more and apply, visit www.mentalhealth.today and email the pdf application to info@mentalhealth.today. Applications are due Aug. 31.

To be considered for certification, candidates must possess empathy toward individuals with behavioral health challenges and should have enthusiasm to reduce stigma associated with mental illness. Applicants also should have:

• A general knowledge of mental health and substance use issues

• Experience teaching adults and facilitating groups

• Understanding of best practices in adult learning

In 2021, the Lake County Health Department received a five-year grant extension from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help expand and improve Lake County’s Mental Health First Aid training initiatives. Through the grant, the Lake County Health Department is training 80 individuals to become instructors. In turn, those individuals will train 1,440 community members.