Elvis celebration at Volo Museum includes live show

VOLO – Elvis fans won’t want to miss the Volo Museum’s celebration of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s life Sunday, Aug. 20.

Not only will visitors enjoy a live tribute show from professional Elvis performer Travis Morris, they will have a photo opportunity in front of the pink and white custom-built Cadillac station wagon that Elvis ordered in 1974. And for the first time, Volo Museum will raffle off a chance to go for a ride in Elvis’ personal Cadillac with Elvis impersonator Morris.

”We are proud to have in our collection such a rare, wonderful piece of Elvis history,” said Jim Wojdyla, marketing director for the museum at 27582 Volo Village Road. “The car was something Elvis waited months to pick up after custom ordering. He had to have been thrilled when he finally drove away with his one-of-a-kind car, and we are thrilled to offer Elvis fans a one-of-a-kind experience in it almost five decades later.”

The station wagon has a clamshell tailgate, which made it easy to throw in musical instruments, luggage and other belongings. The car also has “TCB” and a lightning bolt near the driver’s side door. The letters stand for “Taking Care of Business,” one of Elvis’ favorite sayings, according to a car bio available on volofun.com.

The station wagon sold at auction a few months after Elvis’ August 1977 death. It remained tucked away in private collections until it showed up on Craigslist in 2014. The Volo Museum bought it and created one of the museum’s most popular displays.

Elvis enthusiasts travel from all over the country to view the car, Wojdyla said.

”We can’t think of a better way to celebrate Elvis’ life than taking in great Elvis music against a backdrop of one of his favorite possessions,” Wojdyla said. “And what an exciting opportunity for the lucky winner who’ll get to ride in Elvis’ Cadillac with Morris.”

The live tribute performance will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 20 – a little more than 46 years from the date of Elvis’ passing on Aug. 16, 1977, at Graceland.

The event is free to museum members and free with regular paid admission to nonmembers.

The Volo Museum is home to hundreds of classic muscle cars, Hollywood movie cars, a new Titanic Museum and mini golf course.

Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is $22.95 for an adult, $20.95 for a senior or military, $12.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children 4 and younger. Separate admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $15.95 each. It is free for children 4 and younger. Combo passes for both attractions cost $34.95 for an adult or $24.95 for children ages 5 to 12 and are good for two consecutive days.

Admission to the new Titanic Museum is $19.95 or $14.95 in combination with any other ticket or for members.

For more information, visit volofun.com or call 815-385-3644.