Save-A-Pet fundraiser to feature Brecken Miles

GRAYSLAKE – Save-A-Pet is hosting its inaugural Country Concert fundraising event Aug. 6 at Jesse Oaks Food & Drink in Gages Lake. The event will feature Brecken Miles.

Miles was a top 10 finalist in the 2018 Nash Next Competition. He has shared the stage with Luke Bryan, Brad Paisley, Luke Combs, Cam, Blake Shelton, Phil Vassar, Big & Rich, Justin Moore and most recently Chris Janson.

Save-A-Pet’s Country Concert begins at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 5 p.m. There will be a silent auction, raffle, 50/50, drinks and appetizers.

All proceeds from the Country Concert will benefit Save-A-Pet, a no-kill animal rescue.

Sponsors for the event include Resource Insurance & Financial Group LLC, Blue Jay Paint and Blinds, Mis Plantitas and Hitz Pizza & Sports Bar.

Sponsorships and ticket sales are available. Visit https://bit.ly/CountryConcert2023.

Save-A-Pet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has found loving homes for more than 66,000 animals and expanded thousands of families with the love of an adopted pet. Relying on donor generosity, Save-A-Pet is one of the largest true no-kill cat and dog rescues in Lake County and costs more than $2 million to operate. For information about Save-A-Pet, visit www.saveapetil.org.