In its 94th year, Lake County Fair returns with more family-friendly fun

GRAYSLAKE – A mix of fan favorites and new additions, the 94th annual Lake County Fair aims to draw record-breaking crowds this year.

Expect the usuals – and a bit of the unusual. Pig wedding, anyone?

Taking place through July 30 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake, the fair includes all the traditional attractions – a carnival, food, a beer garden, live music, queen pageants, a talent contest, 4-H competitions and attractions and a lineup of arena and grandstand events. More information, including a complete schedule of events, can be found at www.lcfair.com.

Continuing to grow since the pandemic, this year’s fair offers more free family-friendly attractions and expanded hours, said Chey Pribel, the fair’s director of marketing and events manager. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 27, 10 a.m. to midnight July 28 and 29 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 30.

Monique Aguilar, 18, of Belvidere sorts lemons to make lemonade for the Elephant Ears food truck owned by Parnell Foods before the start of the Lake County Fair on Tuesday, July 25th at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake. The fair runs from July 26th-30th. Image by Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

“With all the changes we’ve made, I’m hoping it will be the best year yet,” Pribel said.

Among the attractions on the fair’s opening day July 26 was a new Flower Hour featuring a sensory-friendly carnival for those with sensory sensitivities. The aim is to expand upon the effort in the future, Pribel said.

Throughout the fair, a “calming tent” will be available as well for those looking for a “nice, quiet zone” to take a break, she said. The tent will feature smaller activities.

“We’re excited about that,” Pribel said. “We want to make sure it’s an inclusive fair for everyone in the county.”

Other new additions include a Timberworks Lumberjack Show (July 29), Pro Bull Riding (July 29) and an enhanced Contest Zone where families can participate in more competitions this year including a new Baby Crawling Race and the Husband Calling contest.

The contest additions were added based on input from previous fairgoers, Pribel said. The fair hasn’t hosted bull riding or a rodeo since before the pandemic.

With crowd favorites such as Motocross (July 27), a Monster Truck Throwdown (July 27 and 28) and a Demolition Derby (July 30) returning to the arena, fairgoers can expect something for everyone, Pribel said. Many look forward to the queen pageants and the Talent Contest (July 30), she said.

Winners in the categories of Miss Lake County Fair Queen, Junior Miss Lake County Fair Queen and Little Miss Lake County Fair Queen represent the county throughout the year.

Pribel also expects daily events, including the Canine Starts Stunt Dog Show, Show Me Swine Pig Races, Kidbucks Game Show, John Measner Magic Show, K-9 Demonstration with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Bloody Mary Bing, to again draw crowds.

One of the attractions Pribel is most excited about is a more intimate affair – Penny & Porkchop’s Fairy-Tail Wedding. Porkchop has been the fair’s pig mascot for years.

“Last year, he met the love of his life, Penny,” Pribel said. “They’ve been taking over our social media over the last year after getting engaged during the demo derby last year. We’re excited it’s come full circle.”

At the wedding, scheduled for 5:45 p.m. July 29, they’ll have a ceremony complete with a wedding party and vows exchanged, followed by a first dance.

Pribel also pointed out the fair’s new food truck alley, featuring the addition of food trucks along with traditional fair vendors.

“We’re excited to see how that one goes,” she said.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a fair without 4-H and the livestock competitions and open class exhibits throughout the fair and the livestock auction (July 29).

4-H members, along with Future Farmers of America and independent showmen from across the county, invest time and money every year to raise livestock for show and purchase at the Lake County Fair.

A partner with 4-H, the fair association also hosts competitions in 4-H categories such as crafts, gardening and flowers, culinary, textiles and visual arts.

“That’s always a good time and just really cool to see both kids and adults who’ve worked on their agricultural products throughout the year,” Pribel said.