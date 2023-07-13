Lake Villa District Library moves ahead with outdoor space project

LINDENHURST – The Lake Villa District Library Board of Trustees has selected the first project of the library’s outdoor space plan: enhancing the hospitality and function of the main entrance area with the addition of seating and shaded areas.

The board approved the outdoor space plan in May and began prioritizing and selecting projects. Because so many people use the library’s seating options, adding more seating made sense for the inaugural project.

“Bringing a popular indoor amenity to the outdoors is what this project is all about,” library director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “Our study rooms and the many tables and chairs throughout the building are well-utilized by people. Now they’ll have comfortable outdoor options as well.”

The board hired Hitchcock Design Group in December 2021 to create a plan of library landscape projects be developed over a number of years. The main entrance is the first project to move forward.

“We are meeting with the village of Lindenhurst for permitting information and expect work to begin in early fall,” Jacobsen said.

The LVDL Outdoor Plan is available at https://www.lvdl.org/outdoor-space-plan.