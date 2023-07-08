Lovell to host first in-person patient town hall since pandemic

NORTH CHICAGO – Lovell Federal Health Care Center will hold its first in-person patient town hall since the pandemic at 1 p.m. July 10 in the new auditorium at the main hospital.

The town hall will focus, in part, on the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Lovell FHCC leaders and subject matter experts also will answer questions on a range of topics of interest to attendees.

There is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits. However, most veterans and survivors who apply for benefits or submit “Intent to File” by Aug. 9, if granted, will have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10 of last year, when the law was signed. For Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans, multiple forms of cancer and breathing ailments are some of the conditions covered by the PACT Act. For Vietnam veterans and other veterans exposed to tactical herbicides, Agent Orange presumptive conditions were expanded to include high blood pressure. Learn more at VA.gov/PACT, or by calling 1-800-MyVA411.

Representatives from Lovell FHCC Eligibility Office and from the Veterans Benefits Administration will be on hand as well, during and after the town hall. A recording of the town hall will be posted on the Lovell FHCC Facebook page.

The Lovell FHCC in-person Patient Town Hall will take place at 1 p.m. July 10 at the Auditorium in the Education Center of Excellence, Bldg. 4, Lovell FHCC, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

From the main Lewis gate off Buckley Road/Route 137, follow signs, and park in Lot T. Bldg. 4 is a short walk from Lot T. Limited wheelchair-accessible parking is available at the building entrance.

For parking questions, please contact Communications at 224-610-3714.