Lake County Sheriff’s deputies save life of suicidal man

BEACH PARK – Four Lake County Sheriff’s deputies saved the life of a 45-year-old man who was in crisis and attempting self-harm with a weapon.

About 11 p.m. Oct. 24, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a hit-and-run traffic crash in the area of Beach and North avenues in Beach Park, according to a news release. Deputies determined the vehicle involved in the crash sustained heavy front-end damage.

Sheriff’s deputies found the vehicle in the area of Chaplin and Geraghty avenues in Beach Park. The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man, was injured inside. He was holding a pair of scissors to his throat, threatening self-harm, according to the release.

Deputies John Forlenza, Roxana Stancioiu, Robert Wysocki and Kyle Kenna spent almost two hours using crisis intervention skills to communicate with the man, according to the release. Their patience and expertise led to the man dropping the scissors and exiting the vehicle.

The man was taken to an area hospital for medical care and a mental health admission, according to the release.

“This is what protecting the community is all about,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in the release. “Our deputies truly care about the people we serve and it’s routine for them – and law enforcement across Lake County – to go above and beyond putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives. The deputies took the time to help a man in crisis to get the support he needs. Their courage and compassion exemplify the best of what it means to serve and protect.”