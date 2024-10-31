New Hunt Club Park community center playground celebrated with ceremony

Growing Tree preschoolers enjoy their new playground. (Photo provided by Gurnee Park District)

GURNEE – The Gurnee Park District’s new playground at Hunt Club Park opened with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 24.

Growing Tree preschoolers and their parents, Gurnee Park District board members and staff, Gurnee Mayor Tom Hood, village of Gurnee leaders, Gurnee Police Department officers, state Sen. Adriane Johnson and state Rep. Joyce Mason were in attendance, according to a news release.

With support from Johnson and Mason, the Gurnee Park District was awarded $950,000 in grants from the state.

“The dedication and passion shown by Sen. Johnson and Rep. Mason is invaluable. This significant grant not only enriches our park infrastructure but also strengthens our ability to provide top-tier recreational experiences for families,” Gurnee Park District Executive Director Susie Kuruvilla said in the release.

Amenities of the Hunt Club Park Community Center’s Preschool Playground include a turf surface, new slides, climbers, shade structures and tricycle bike path named after recently retired Growing Tree Preschool manager Sue McDougle.