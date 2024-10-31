Public meeting scheduled for Rollins Road improvements in Fox Lake

FOX LAKE – The Lake County Division of Transportation is nearing completion on a preliminary engineering study for improvements to Rollins Road in Fox Lake.

Join LCDOT at a public information meeting Nov. 6 to see the preferred alternative design.

The meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lakefront Park Building (main gym), 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake.

The study focuses on enhancing safety, capacity and nonmotorized travel on about a 1.7-mile stretch of Rollins Road from Grand Avenue to Washington Avenue.

Representatives from LCDOT and the consultant team will address questions and hear input.

The meeting will be accessible to individuals with disabilities. Anyone needing special assistance should call Julian Rozwadowski, the LCDOT project manager, at 847-377-7506 at least five days before the meeting.

Materials presented will be available on the project website within a few days after the meeting.