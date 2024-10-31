Young, high-energy cat aims to bring personality to new home

Dover is Save-A-Pet’s pet of the week for Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Dover says, “In no particular order, I’m a cuddler, I’m handsome, I’m smart, I love to check things out and at times I get into trouble, too. What can I say? I can get a little pushy with some of my roommates and my high energy may at times be too much for them.

“On the upside, I do make people laugh, which is always a great way to introduce myself. Quite a personality I’m told and it is hard for them to ignore me. I’m told that all black cats are gorgeous, but I’m beautiful inside and out.”

Dover is about 3 years old, neutered, up to date on shots, tested negative for feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure that staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.