Summer is sweet at Lake Villa District Library

LINDENHURST – Almost 2,700 people are participating in the Lake Villa District Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program titled Sweet Summer. And the program has just begun.

People of all ages are reading or being read to for chances to win great prizes. By setting a goal of reading a certain number of minutes each day for 60 days and tracking progress along the way, they’re making reading a daily habit.

Historically, summer reading programs are meant to inspire reading during time off from school and to avoid the “summer slide.” LVDL takes it a step further by creating a fun, interactive program for the whole family.

Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Adults can read for chances to win gift certificates to local stores and restaurants while modeling reading as a lifelong skill to the children in their lives. Plus there are plenty of “sweet” activities planned all summer long, including an end-of-summer party.

Sweet Summer runs through Sunday, Aug. 13. Details are at www.lvdl.org.

Support for Sweet Summer is generously provided by the Friends of LVDL and the LVDL Foundation.