Blue Moon launches colorful summer season

GRAYSLAKE – The Blue Moon Gallery is launching summer season with new exhibits loaded with sensational color, texture and ideas from 6 to 9 p.m. June 24.

Three new guest artists are presenting paintings and assemblages on canvas. Frank Fitzgerald of Lindenhurst, a painter and educator, is showing a new collection of acrylic paintings featuring “fantastic fungi and fabulous florals.” Each piece features a vibrant color palette and a whimsical exploration of the architecture of fungi and flowers in the suburban landscape. Each canvas is a feast for the senses.

The Three Faces of Eve by Terry Luc (Photo provided by Terry Luc)

“For fungi and flowers, the process of growth and development begins under the soil in the dark,” Fitzgerald said in a news release. “The corners of the suburban landscape can be peeled back to reveal fairy tale encounters of a chromatic symphony. These investigations mirror the psychological release that society can experience following a period of solitude and renewal. My wish is that my artwork conveys feelings of great happiness and joyful excitement.”

Mimi Peterson of Racine, Wisconsin, a visual artist, curator, poet, essayist, and art and humanities advocate, is presenting an eco-art series of painted assemblages on canvas featuring aerial views of imaginary terrains characterized by flat planes, undulating movement, and a mesmerizing kaleidoscope of color and deep shadows. In her assemblages, forms and shapes created with wood, metal and other found materials morph into hills and valleys as signs of people, places, seasons and vegetation are absorbed by surrounding ecotones.

“Borders are drawn and redrawn, whether galactic systems, nations or gerrymandering,” Peterson said in the release. “Places are named and renamed, people immigrate. Such changes are often the result of world crisis, but instead of disappearing, pluralist societies are kept alive in today’s hybrid art. My work has an affinity for chance and experiment as I search for some center of gravity.”

Fitzgerald and Peterson’s exhibitions will be on display at the gallery through Aug. 6. The gallery is also open 1 to 4 p.m. weekends.

Guest pop-up artist Terry Luc of Northbrook will be exhibiting a collection of pop-art and modern cubism acrylic paintings in a special, outdoor, one-night only pop-up show “on the bricks” during the gallery’s June 24 opening reception, weather permitting. Experiencing Luc’s art is a color blast of the mythic, the exotic and the other-worldly. His compositions feature juxtapositions of iconic pop culture imagery with surrealistic settings. The result is vibrant, mysterious, color-saturated art that commands your attention with its unique style.

Last month’s guest artist, June Ambro of Kenosha, Wisconsin, continues offering her unique ceramic art at the gallery through July 6. Ambro creates two-dimensional, three-dimensional, functional pieces and sculptural objects using clay as her main medium. Her distinctive pottery features richly layered surfaces employing brushwork, drawing, scratching, carving, slips, terra sigillata and glazes.

The gallery, at 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake, will be also open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m. June 25 and weekends. The gallery ships artwork to buyers nationwide.

For information, call gallery director Kendra Kett at 224-388-7948 or visit www.thebluemoongallery.com