Men’s health to be focus of upcoming talk in Gurnee

GURNEE – A men’s health lecture will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. June 12 at the Advocate Condell Medical Center Centre Club Gurnee Education Room.

Despite their health needs, men are 70% less likely to seek medical treatment when compared with their female counterparts.

Join Advocate Condell Medical Center medical oncologist Dr. Michael Breen and urologist Dr. Raza Khan to learn what you need to know about men’s prostate health and prostate cancer screening. They will cover treatment options and the shared decision-making between patients and their physicians.

Nonmembers are welcome.

To register, stop by the front desk or call 847-625-4750.