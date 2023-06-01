Friends of Lake Villa Library District award scholarships

LINDENHURST – Celia Palamalayil, Isabel Ward and Emma Aleckson are the 2023 Friends of Lake Villa District Library Scholarship winners.

Each will receive $1,000 to further their education in the upcoming school year.

The three recipients, all 2023 graduates of Grayslake North High School, were selected from a pool of 13 applicants. Judy Stone, a member of the Friends Scholarship Committee, said, “Each student was quite exceptional, which made the final decision difficult.”

The Friends of LVDL’s Scholarship program, established in 2018, is for high school seniors who reside in Lake Villa Township and plan to pursue a two- or four-year degree at a vocational school, community college or university. The scholarship committee works with high school guidance counselors to reach as many applicants as possible. In addition to providing academic and financial need information, the Friends require applicants to name three books that have impacted their life as well as the role books and/or libraries have played.

Palamalayil will attend the University of Illinois. Ward will attend the College of Lake County. Aleckson will attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.