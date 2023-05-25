Woodland D-50 to hold meeting about special education

GURNEE – Woodland School District 50 will have a meeting at 1 p.m. May 25 at the Woodland Educational Support Center, 1105 N. Hunt Club Road.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the district’s plans for providing special education services for students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2023-24 school year.

Parents of children identified with a disability residing within the boundaries of District 50 and homeschooled or sending their children to private school are urged to attend.

For questions, contact Yesenia Jimenez-Captain, the District 50 director of educational dervices, at yjimenez@dist50.net or 847-596-5630.