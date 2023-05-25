May 25, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Woodland D-50 to hold meeting about special education

Parents of children with disabilities who live within district encouraged to attend

By Shaw Local News Network

GURNEE – Woodland School District 50 will have a meeting at 1 p.m. May 25 at the Woodland Educational Support Center, 1105 N. Hunt Club Road.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the district’s plans for providing special education services for students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2023-24 school year.

Parents of children identified with a disability residing within the boundaries of District 50 and homeschooled or sending their children to private school are urged to attend.

For questions, contact Yesenia Jimenez-Captain, the District 50 director of educational dervices, at yjimenez@dist50.net or 847-596-5630.

GurneeWoodland District 50
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois