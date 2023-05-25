Country music star Rodney Atkins to open Antioch’s ‘It’s Thursday’ summer concert series

ANTIOCH – The village of Antioch has partnered with Chicago country music radio station US99 (99.5 FM) and the Raymond Auto Group to present country music star Rodney Atkins at the William E. Brook Entertainment Complex for an all-ages concert.

The June 8 concert will kick off the village’s popular It’s Thursday concert series at the downtown bandshell.

Opening for Rodney Atkins will be the Chicago area’s No. 1 young country band, the Mackenzie O’Brien Band.

The show will begin at 6 p.m. at the William E. Brook Entertainment Complex (Antioch Bandshell), 900 Skidmore Drive.

New this year, the village of Antioch has added sponsorship opportunities to the concert series. The Raymond Auto Group will serve as 2023 presenting sponsor of the It’s Thursday summer concert series. The State Banks of the Lake will serve as gold level sponsor. Lakeshore Beverage, Antioch Fine Wine & Liquors, Fischer Paper, Lakota Group, Merit Law Group and Ottosen DiNolfo Hasenbalg & Castaldo Ltd. are contributing at the silver level.

“I am thrilled to announce the partnership between the Village of Antioch, US99 and the Raymond Auto Group to kick off our It’s Thursday summer concert series with country music star Rodney Atkins,” Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner said in a news release. “This concert promises to be a fantastic event for all ages and we are grateful for the support of our generous sponsors. Come join us for a night of great music and experience all that downtown Antioch has to offer.”

Downtown Antioch features almost a dozen restaurants and bars and almost two dozen boutique retail stores, with many more restaurants and shopping opportunities throughout the community.

In addition to the partnership with US99, the village of Antioch is working in collaboration with other radio stations to bring music programming to the bandshell, including 93XRT and the Decades Weekend concert event in July.

For information on events in Antioch, visit the village of Antioch website, www.antioch.il.gov, or follow the Village of Antioch, Illinois – Government Facebook page, www.facebook.com/EnjoyAntioch