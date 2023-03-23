Lake Villa District Library to host outdoor space presentation

LINDENHURST – Hitchcock Design Group and Hay & Associates will present the Lake Villa District Library’s Comprehensive Outdoor Space Plan at 6:30 p.m. March 23.

Using feedback from area stakeholders and community members, HDG created a plan for projects throughout the library’s property. Those who attend the presentation will have an opportunity to ask questions and offer feedback.

“This is an exciting time,” library director Mick Jacobsen said in a news release. “We’re looking forward to sharing the plan with the community.”

The Lake Villa District Library Board of Trustees hired HDG in December 2021 to create a plan of library landscape projects to be developed over a number of years. Once the plan is finalized and approved, the board will select and prioritize which projects will move forward.

Visit https://www.lvdl.org/outdoor-space-plan to learn about the project and register to attend the presentation.