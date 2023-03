VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall invites the community to a dance performance by students of DancEd Dance Centre from 5 to 7 p.m. March 17 in the lower-level H&M Court.

Performances by other local musicians and dance troupes will take place March 18 and March 25.

Performances are free and open to the public. No registration is required. To learn more, visit www.shophawthornmall.com.